Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

