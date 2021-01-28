Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

