Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Increased by Analyst

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

