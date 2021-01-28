Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

