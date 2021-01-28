Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

TXN opened at $162.93 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.