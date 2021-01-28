Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

HMST opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

