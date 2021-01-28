Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.