Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

