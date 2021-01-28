Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for BancFirst Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

BANF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BancFirst stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

