PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Plans GBX 2.67 Dividend

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 240.77 ($3.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) in a report on Tuesday.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

