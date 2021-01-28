PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of PZC opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. PZ Cussons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80).
