PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. PZ Cussons Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

