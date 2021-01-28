Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $6.25. Pyxus International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,610 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

