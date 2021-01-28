Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $572,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66.

On Friday, December 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38.

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00.

Shares of PSTG opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

