Pundi X (NPXS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $97.14 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

