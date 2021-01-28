PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €81.00 by Morgan Stanley

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.64 ($101.93).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €80.42 ($94.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.37.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.