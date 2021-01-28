PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

