Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

