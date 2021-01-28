PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $112.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,011,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PTC by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PTC by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

