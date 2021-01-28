Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential plc (PRU.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,388.55 ($18.14).

Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock opened at GBX 1,242.50 ($16.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.33. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,373.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,221.08.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

