Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

