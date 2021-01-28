Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $11.83. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 15,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of -0.03.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

