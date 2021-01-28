Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of PB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.29. 4,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

