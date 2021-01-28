ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.33. 18,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 8,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

About ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

