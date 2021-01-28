ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.35 and last traded at $119.14. 2,989,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,993,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

