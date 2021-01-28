ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

