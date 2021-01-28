Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $155.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective upped by Truist from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.44.

PFPT stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

