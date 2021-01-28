Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

