Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in HP by 285.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

