Private Capital Group LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

NYSE:HLT opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

