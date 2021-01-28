Private Capital Group LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP opened at $40.65 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

