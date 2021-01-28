Private Capital Group LLC Has $196,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.64 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

