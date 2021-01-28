Private Capital Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $271.70 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.05 and its 200 day moving average is $295.41. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,811.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.