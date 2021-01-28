Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

RSG opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

