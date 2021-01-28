Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 694 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

