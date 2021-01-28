PrairieView Partners LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

