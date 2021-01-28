PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

