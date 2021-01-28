Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.18 and last traded at $84.08. 544,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 410,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

