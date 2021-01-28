Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 19,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.72 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

