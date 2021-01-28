PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 10.4%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.81. 1,490,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 996,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.