Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.45-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.75 EPS.
Shares of PII traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,552. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.18 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
