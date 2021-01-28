Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.45-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.75 EPS.

Shares of PII traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,552. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.18 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

