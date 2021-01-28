Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $138.00 at KeyCorp

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PII. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.47.

PII stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

