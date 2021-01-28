Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $138.00 at KeyCorp

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PII. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.47.
PII stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.