Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,389. Points International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.