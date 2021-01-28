Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 11%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was down 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,402,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 544,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

