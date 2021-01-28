Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.99

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 1798078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.72.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -195.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

