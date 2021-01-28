Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Down 5.4%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,124,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,752,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The firm has a market cap of $710.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

