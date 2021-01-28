Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Insider Sells C$17,574,712.32 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) insider Llc Liberty Metals &Amp; Mining Holdings sold 3,328,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$17,574,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,733,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,831,692.

Shares of TSE:PTM opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. The firm has a market cap of C$328.56 million and a P/E ratio of -28.26. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.66.

Get Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) alerts:

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.