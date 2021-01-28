PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. PIXEL has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,779.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.01205439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00516841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002342 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, "PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies "

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

