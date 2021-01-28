Piper Sandler Raises Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $425.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

ABMD stock traded up $41.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.81. 25,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.11. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $353.49.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 865.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Abiomed by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

