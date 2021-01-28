Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.