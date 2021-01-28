Piper Sandler Comments on City Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

City stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. City’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

